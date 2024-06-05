Villarreal star responds to Chelsea links

Villarreal star Filip Jörgensen has on Wednesday provided his response to speculation linking him with a move to England, with Premier League giants Chelsea.

The name of goalkeeper Jörgensen has found itself front and centre in the media headlines in Spain heading into the summer transfer window.

As much comes with the Danish youth international fresh off something of a breakout campaign in La Liga.

Jörgensen acted as a near ever-present between the posts for Villarreal in 2023/24, thoroughly impressing on his way to starts in all but two of the Yellow Sumarine’s league outings.

And his exploits, it is understood, did not go at all unnoticed across the continent.

Still just 22, Jörgensen is considered a potential star in the making, giving rise to recent links with a number of leading European clubs.

One such outfit, meanwhile, as alluded to above, come in the form of big-spending Chelsea.

Speaking during an interview with Danish outlet Tipsbladet, as cited by Marca, this week, the shot-stopper extraordinaire was therefore inevitably asked for his take on such rumours.

And Jörgensen went on to highlight as much as ‘fun’:

“It’s fun. It shows that I have done something good and I have done it well.”

Pressed further on his future and a potential move away from Villarreal, the Dane continued:

“It’s hard to say. I just want to improve every day and do the best I can . No, there is no defined plan. If something good comes up, we can talk about it and see what is best for me, for Villarreal and for everyone involved.”

Conor Laird | GSFN