Villarreal star renews despite links to the Premier League

Normally when you see rumours appearing online of a player being linked with a move to the Premier League, it is only a matter of time before such a move comes to fruition. This is not the case for Villarreal and one of their young stars, however.

The man in question, Filip Jörgensen, has renewed his contract with the Yellow Submarine, as per reports from Diario AS.

This comes after the Dane’s breakout season for Villarreal, which saw him play 37 matches for the club and keep six clean sheets along the way.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper had been linked most strongly with a move to Chelsea but was linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool as well.

The renewal will see Jörgensen stay at Villarreal for three more seasons, with an option to extend even further once this has transpired.

In getting this extension over the line, both the club and player have ended the constant streams of rumours and links, and ensured the goalkeeper’s future will be in Spain.

This news also comes after veteran goalie Pepe Reina announced he is leaving the club, although Jörgensen had already ousted the legendary keeper as the starter for Villarreal.

⚽ El guadameta del Villarreal pasa de finalizar su contrato en junio de 2027, a hacerlo en 2029. https://t.co/uLyzAMAB1d — AS Fútbol (@AS_Futbol) June 13, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie

