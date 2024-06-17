Villarreal star pens contract extension

La Liga outfit Villarreal have this week announced a contract extension for a member of the club’s defensive ranks.

The player in question? Adrià Altimira.

Defender Altimira, or ‘Alti’ as he is better known, linked up with Villarreal on a short-term deal last summer, from FC Andorra.

And the 23-year-old went on line out for a combination of the club’s first-team and reserves.

All told, with Marcelino’s Yellow Submarine, Alti racked up 18 appearances, including 10 La Liga starts across a fruitful stretch between late 2023 and early this year.

And, evidently, as much proved enough to convince those behind the scenes at La Cerámica of the right-back’s deservingness of fresh terms.

In turn, early this week, Altimira has put pen to paper on an extension, for the next two seasons.

As per a statement across Villarreal’s website and social media platforms:

‘Villarreal CF and Adrià Altimira have reached an agreement to extend his contact with the Yellow Submarine until June 2026 after his first season at the club’

No.2️⃣6️⃣ renews until 202️⃣6️⃣



Villarreal renew Adrià Altimira's contract for two more years! — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) June 17, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN