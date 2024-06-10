Villarreal release five veterans as Marcelino Garcia Toral rebuild starts to take shape

Villarreal have let five of their squad go on a free, as they try to restructure their squad ahead of next season. Marcelino Garcia Toral will have plenty of work to do in order to have the Yellow Submarine back in Europe if he cannot fix their defensive numbers.

The departure of Pepe Reina in goal was already public knowledge, but now Etienne Capoue, Jose Luis Morales, Alberto Moreno and Francis Coquelin have all been added to that list, as per Marca. On Monday they also confirmed the exit of Capoue, who played a key role in their Europa League triumph.

Already Morales has been linked with a return to Levante, while the others face more uncertainty over their future. The moves see Villarreal jettison four of their oldest seven players in a bid to get younger. Centre-back Raul Albiol is also out of contract this summer, but could yet remain at La Ceramica.