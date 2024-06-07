Villarreal looking to sell trio to fund Marcelino Garcia Toral revolution

Villarreal are hoping to have a big summer, as they look to reshape their squad to specifications of Marcelino Garcia Toral, following a disappointing campaign, despite the positive end.

Hanging onto the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Alex Baena and Alexander Sorloth might be the hardest part, but selling some of the players they had loaned out could allow them to finance both the incomings and holding onto their current assets. As per Diario AS, the Yellow Submarine hope to ship out Arnaut Danjuma, Ben Brereton Diaz and Johan Mojica this summer.

The Colombian left-back is reportedly a target for RCD Mallorca, where he could reunite with former Osasuna boss Jagoba Arrasate. However the islanders so far are searching for a loan. Brereton looks to be headed back to England, after spending the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield United. Promoted Southampton or a return to Sheffield are profiling as his most likely destinations.

Touted as the trickiest sale of the lot, Arnaut Danjuma is one of the highest earners in the squad, and has two years left on his deal. Spending this year on loan at Everton, Danjuma has been a bit-part player, and his stock has dived over the last two seasons. Olympique Lyon are reportedly interested, while some sides in his native Netherlands are also looking at him. They will hope to fetch at least €9m for Danjuma, to cover the final two years of his ammortisation. The 27-year-old remains their record signing.

With Marcelino seemingly enjoying almost complete power at La Ceramica, Villarreal will be hoping to get back on track next season. Since Unai Emery left the club, it’s been a rocky road, and the Asturian will be aiming to get them back into Europe next season with the talent at their disposal.