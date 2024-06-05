Villarreal’s Johan Mojica eyeing Jagoba Arrasate reunion at Mallorca

A fresh reunion between Jagoba Arrasate and Johan Mojica could well be on the cards at RCD Mallorca this summer.

That’s according to Marca, who have confirmed that both parties would be keen on as much with a view to next season.

Defender Mojica, for his part, spent this past season plying his trade under Arrasate’s watch, at Osasuna.

And the Colombian international went on to play an important role in Pamplona, racking up 30 La Liga appearances, featuring a trio of assists.

Primed to return to base with parent club Villarreal over the coming weeks, though, Mojica, it would appear, could soon be on the move once more.

As per the aforementioned Marca, after departing Osasuna for Mallorca, Jagoba Arrasate has identified the 31-year-old as a priority signing.

The brass at Son Moix are equally keen on a deal, with Mojica himself, too, eager to link back up with his former headmaster.

Negotiations with Villarreal, as a result, have already been kicked into gear, with a loan featuring an obligation to buy looking the most likely scenario as things stand.

All parties, it is understood, are confident that an agreement will ultimately be found.

Conor Laird | GSFN