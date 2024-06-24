Villarreal bound? Pape Gueye bids farewell to Marseille

La Liga outfit Villarreal are expected to imminently unveil the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

The player in line to take his talents to La Cerámica for next season? Pape Gueye.

Midfielder Gueye, for his part, announced his departure from French football with Olympique de Marseille on Monday.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of the 25-year-old’s contract at the end of the month.

And, according to EFE, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Gueye is all set to take his talents to La Liga with a view to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Senegalese international is ready to follow Marcelino to Villarreal, after the pair first joined forces during the latter’s time on the bench at the aforementioned Marseille.

The two parties, it is claimed, have for some time had a preliminary agreement in place, over the terms of a pre-contract.

Gueye’s unveiling as the latest addition to Marcelino’s Yellow Submarine squad, in turn, could be made official as soon as next week.

