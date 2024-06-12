Villarreal announce José Luis Morales exit

Villarreal have on Wednesday announced the departure of José Luis Morales from the club.

This comes following the expiration of the veteran frontman’s contract terms.

Morales, for his part, linked up with Villarreal back in the summer of 2022, after a near-decade long stint on the books of Levante.

And, all told, his time in Castellón proved itself to be of a positive nature.

The attacker racked up a considerable 80 appearances in the colours of the Yellow Submarine, chipping in with 25 goals and six assists along the way.

Set to turn 37 later this summer, however, the brass at La Cerámica recently came to the decision not to offer Morales an extension to his expiring deal.

In turn, on Wednesday, Villarreal unveiled a post across the club’s social media platforms, bidding the Spaniard farewell, and thanking him for his contributions over the last two seasons:

José Morales and Villarreal go their separate ways after two seasons.



The striker scored a total of 25 goals in 80 games for the Yellows and was the top goalscorer for the team in his first season with 15 goals.



Thank you, comandante. pic.twitter.com/p5rHRmBCfD — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) June 12, 2024

As per a report from Marca, Levante are now eager to reunite with Morales with a view to next season.

Conor Laird | GSFN