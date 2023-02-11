Villanova's Maddy Siegrist drops 50 points to break Big East career scoring record

Maddy Siegrist broke two decades-old records in one game. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maddy Siegrist is the new all-time Big East scoring queen, and she reached that milestone in a way befitting a Big East scoring queen.

The Villanova star posted a career-high 50 points in a 99-65 win over Seton Hall on Saturday, a performance that officially put her past Sarah Behn, who starred at Boston College from 1989 to 1993, as the Big East's career leading scorer.

The record, which only includes Big East conference games, had previously been 1,546 points. Siegrist entered the game at 1,500 career Big East points, and reached the mark with a performance that included 13 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.

Siegrist also broke the all-time Villanova single-game scoring record of 44 points, held by Shelly Pennefather.

𝗔𝗹𝗹. 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲. 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱.



Maddy Siegirst has set the @BIGEASTWBB career scoring record with 1,548 #BIGEASTwbb points and counting.



Congrats to the @novawbb superstar! pic.twitter.com/le9aafH1YN — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) February 11, 2023

In addition to the 50 points, Siegrist was 20-of-26 from the field (4-of-6 from deep) with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and no turnovers or personal fouls in 32 minutes.

Siegrist, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, entered Saturday leading all of Division I in scoring with 28.2 points per game. A 50-point game bumps that mark up to 29.1 points per game, a full point ahead of Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who ranks second with 27.9 points per game.