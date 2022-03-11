Villanova vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs UConn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Villanova vs UConn Game Preview, Big East Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Villanova (24-7), UConn (23-8)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why UConn Will Win

While it seemed like team after team was struggling to get through the Thursday games, UConn got out to a hot start against Seton Hall and pulled out a business-like 62-52 win.

It was great on the boards, it didn’t allow Seton Hall to get to the free throw line, and it was relatively stress free.

Somewhat quietly, the Huskies have won seven of their last eight games including a thrilling 71-69 fight over Villanova.

They have tough defensive interior presence, they rebound everything, and they get WAY too many second chance points because they’re among the best teams in America on the offensive glass.

If Villanova misses, the possession is over. However …

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova doesn’t miss enough.

It hit 59% from the field in a win over UConn hanging 85 points on the board.

They’re the best shooting team in college basketball on the free throw line. They’re the best shooting team in the Big East from three, and they don’t turn it over enough or make the big mistakes needed for teams to capitalize.

UConn isn’t going to crank up the threes, it doesn’t force steals, and it’s not good enough at defending the three.

If Villanova gets going from three, there isn’t a lot the Huskies can do about it.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Villanova vs UConn: What’s Going To Happen

Villanova might be more flashy because it does a lot from three, but UConn is able to hit from the field, too.

The Huskies are too good on the offensive glass, and that will be just enough to offset all the Villanova threes. The biggest disparity will be on the free throw line.

Story continues

Villanova will shoot 20 free throws, and UConn will shoot about 12.

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Villanova vs UConn: Prediction, Lines

Villanova 70, UConn 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Villanova vs UConn Must See Rating: 4

5: THE PLAYERS Championship

1: The hype over 17

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1