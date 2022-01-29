Villanova vs St. John’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 29

Villanova vs St. John’s How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 29

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Finneran Pavillion, Villanova, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: St. John’s (11-7), Villanova (15-5)

St. John’s vs Villanova Game Preview

Why St. John’s Will Win

The Red Storm can’t hang with Villanova shot for shot, but they can hit from three, and they can move.

They can’t force mistakes against one of the most careful teams in college basketball, but they can hit the offensive glass hard and they’re fantastic at coming up with steals – just a few will be okay.

St. John’s can move the ball around well, too, and they come up with a lot more assists than Villanova does. To make this work, the team has to move, keep moving, and it has to make this a shootout.

It’s 11-1 when it scores more than 75 points and 0-6 when it doesn’t. Make this about volume shots, get Villanova out of its controlling pace, and …

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova has allowed more than 75 points just four times.

Granted, it was 1-3 in those games, but the team has a way of making everyone bog down a bit and relying on the defense that forces teams to hit fewer than 40% of their shots.

But it’s this simple. To beat Villanova you have to be able to guard the three. St. John’s is one of the worst teams in America at three-point defense.

You have to keep the Wildcats from getting to the free throw line, because no one shoots better from the stripe. St. John’s is gets hit with a whole lot of fouls.

What’s Going To Happen

St. John’s should be able to make this interesting if it can somehow generate a whole slew of points in transition, and those have to come off of rebounds.

There won’t be enough of them.

Villanova will be too good from the outside, St. John’s will lose big in the free throw battle, and an entertaining game will become a bit out of hand late.

St. John’s vs Villanova Prediction, Lines

Villanova 77, St. John’s 69

Line: Villanova -13, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

