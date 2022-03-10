Villanova vs St. John’s College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Villanova vs St. John’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Villanova vs St. John’s Game Preview, Big East Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Villanova (23-7), St. John’s (17-14)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Villanova Will Win

It’s a rested Wildcat team that handled St. John’s just fine in the first two meetings.

The threes are still flying, no one is better at the free throw line, and few teams are more efficient overall at getting the right shot and making capitalizing.

That’s not a positive for a St. John’s defense that gives up 75 pints per game and is awful at guarding the three, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why St. John's Will Win

The Red Storm defense forces tons of mistakes.

Villanova is careful with the ball and doesn’t get bogged down by turnovers, but it gave it up a season-high 16 times in the second meeting – a 75-69 Wildcat win – and St. John’s is about to attack, attack, and attack some more.

It had the energy of the home crowd in the 92-73 win over DePaul in the first round, forcing 15 turnovers, moving the ball around for 22 assists, and the D came up with a big performance on the Blue Demon outside shooters.

It needs to keep Villanova’s offense from going off from three, but …

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Villanova vs St. John's: What’s Going To Happen

The Wildcats are used to this.

The St. John’s defense might be aggressive, but it also gives up a whole lot of points and is about to give up a whole lot of assists for easy points.

But it’s a conference tournament in Madison Square Garden – the Red Storm will keep this close, but they won’t hit the free throws Villanova will.

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Villanova vs St. John's: Prediction, Lines

Villanova 76, St. John’s 71

Line: Villanova -6.5, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Story continues

Villanova vs St. John’s Must See Rating: 3

5: Calvin Ridley’s suspension

1: The NFL bombardment of gambling ads

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1