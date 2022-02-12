Villanova vs Seton Hall prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Villanova vs Seton Hall How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Villanova (18-6), Seton Hall (15-7)

Villanova vs Seton Hall Game Preview

Why Seton Hall Will Win

The Pirates can rebound and will keep rebounding.

They lost to Villanova 73-67 the first time around when it didn’t rebound and gave up 41 – that’s not normally what they do.

They’re shooting okay lately, but they’re on a three-game wining streak because they’ve been great on the glass and they’re making lots and lots of free throws.

To beat Villanova you have to keep it rom getting to the free throw line – fouls aren’t usually a big problem for the Pirates. You have to keep it from getting a whole slew of open shots, and lately the defense has been great at slowing down the three. And …

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova has been smoking from the field over the last few games, and goodnight if it gets to the line on a regular basis.

The Wildcats are No. 1 in the nation in free throw shooting percentage hitting 83% of their tries and they’re deadly when they make 42% from the field.

The threes are nice – of course Villanova is better when the outside shots are dropping – but again, all it takes is 42% going 15-1 with that one loss to Purdue back before Thanksgiving. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Seton Hall has been fine against hot shooting teams, at least overall from the field. It’s problem is when teams hit the three.

Villanova can do both.

Seton Hall has a good enough defense and is good enough on the glass to keep this from being a runaway home win for the Wildcats, but it’s not shooting well enough overall against the okay defenses to pull this off.

Story continues

Villanova vs Seton Hall Prediction, Lines

Villanova 74, Seton Hall 68

Line: Villanova -9.5, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

