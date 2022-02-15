Villanova vs Providence prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15

Villanova vs Providence How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Villanova (19-6), Providence (21-2)

Villanova vs Providence Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

Providence doesn’t force mistakes and Villanova doesn’t make them.

The Friar D isn’t all that bad overall, but it doesn’t apply nearly enough pressure and doesn’t come up with any steals. Forget about the transition points against a Villanova O that turns the ball over fewer than ten times per game.

No, the Wildcats haven’t been all that hot lately from the outside, but they’re brilliant on the free throw line, they’ve been brilliant from the field, and they have the ability to win this simply be being better at shooting.

Providence is 1-2 when allowing teams to hit better than 47% from the field. Villanova has done that eight times and is 11-0 when hitting 45% of their shots or more.

However …

Why Providence Will Win

Providence takes its game up a few notches at home.

The team has been outstanding since early January with eight straight wins by making its threes when it takes them, and it’s got the ability to work inside as well as out to match Villanova shot for shot.

And it can guard the three.

The Wildcats don’t have to hit from the outside to win this, but if they aren’t dropping there’s a problem. They 4-4 when they don’t make at least 30% of their threes and they’re 15-2 when they do.

Providence has held teams to 30% of under 12 times and is 19-0 when keeping teams under 40% from three.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Providence’s big moment at home, and it’s about to come up big.

Villanova is used to being everyone’s big game and it’s used to hostile environments, but it hasn’t faced a whole slew of defensive killers. The Friars about about take up their game a few notches.

Villanova vs Providence Prediction, Lines

Providence 69, Villanova 67

Line: Villanova -4.5, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

