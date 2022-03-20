Villanova vs. Ohio State: Defense lifts Wildcats to March Madness Sweet 16

Furious defense lifts Villanova past Ohio State into Sweet 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When things got hairy Sunday, Villanova turned to its defense to secure a berth in the Sweet 16.

Villanova, which saw a 15-point lead reduced to two with 5 ½ minutes left in its NCAA Round of 32 game against Ohio State, held the Buckeyes to one basket and three points on their final 12 possessions and hung on for a 71-61 win in the South Regional at the PPG Paint Center in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats closed the game on an 11-2 run over the final 5 ½ minutes and advanced to their fourth Sweet 16 in the last six tournaments.

Villanova and Ohio State are the only programs that have played in the NCAA Tournament in every decade since the 1930s.

This is Villanova’s 21st Sweet 16 in school history and eighth under Jay Wright.

Here’s our 10 Observations on Jay Wright’s 32nd career NCAA Tournament win.

1. Ohio State is a big, tough, burly Big 10 team with a couple elite players in 6-7 all-conference first-teamer E.J. Liddell and 6-5 freshman shooter Malaki Branham, and after they used a frantic 15-5 run to cut Villanova’s lead from 55-43 with 12 minutes left to 60-58 with 5 ½ minutes left, the Buckeyes had ‘Nova on the ropes. Villanova’s 3-point shooting had gone cold – they missed 9 of their first 12 second-half 3’s – but they took over the game with defense. On their last 12 possessions, the Buckeyes made one basket and one foul shot. They had three turnovers, shot 1-for-7, missed a front end and missed a back end. This hasn’t been a season where Villanova has blown out a bunch of teams, and they’ve really learned how to finish in close games. Doesn’t hurt when you’re the No. 1 free throw shooting team in history or when you have one of the nation's best point guards. Just in the last five weeks, Villanova has beaten St. John’s by six and again by one, Seton Hall by six, Providence by five, Georgetown by eight, Providence by two, Uconn by three and Creighton by six. They’re 10-1 in their last 11 games decided by 10 or fewer points, and their experience and late-game confidence against Big East teams and ranked teams showed down the stretch Sunday. Villanova never panicked when that 15-point lead evaporated. They made smart plays on offense and confident plays on defense, and it paid off with a big win.

Story continues

2. Play of the game came with 1:38 left and Villanova clinging to a 64-59 lead. Villanova had missed six straight 3’s, but when sophomore Eric Dixon found himself wide open on the left wing he didn’t hesitate and buried the biggest 3 of his life. Dixon is a remarkable long-range shooter because he rarely shoots, but when he does, he tends to make them. That was only Dixon’s 39th career 3-point attempt in 55 games and his 18th make. He’s now 16-for-31 this year for 52 percent, 4th-highest in Division 1 with a minimum of 30 attempts. That 3 at 1:38 extended the lead to 67-59. Ballgame. Dixon finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a block and now has 25 points (on 10-for-15) and 14 boards in his first two career NCAA Tournament starts. Big-time couple days in Pittsburgh for the Abington High graduate.

3. With the 3’s not falling, Villanova did a nice job getting the ball to Dixon and Jermaine Samuels in the paint. Dixon and Samuels were a combined 12-for-18 from the field. When you get to this point of the season, you have to be able to score in different ways, and the Wildcats may not have tremendous size but their guards pass the ball so well into the post that they give their big men great opportunities to score down low.

4. Once again, the Wildcats were money from the foul line, and in a close NCAA Tournament game that’s huge. Villanova was 17-for-20 from the line and 8-for-9 after halftime. The Wildcats have shot 85 percent or better from the foul line in 16 games – the most by any Division 1 team as far back as Sports-Reference’s database goes. And they’re now at 82.6 percent for the season. Harvard set the Division 1 record at 82.2 percent in 1984.

5. This wasn’t Connor Gillespie’s best game – he was 5-for-14 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3 and did force a few overly long 25-footers – but he still finished with 20 points and four assists and made all eight of his free throws, including two huge ones with 36 seconds left, and is back over 90 percent for the season at 90.1 percent. Even when he's not shooting great, he does so many things to help his team win.

6. Villanova really had a rough time keeping the Buckeyes off the offensive glass. Three of Ohio State’s first five baskets came off offensive rebounds, and OSU finished with 15 offensive boards in all, leading to 17 points. That’s the most offensive rebounds Villanova has allowed in its last 96 games - since Seton Hall had 17 against them (10 by Sandro Mamukelashvili) in a 79-75 win over the Wildcats in Newark in 2019.

7. Villanova also committed an uncharacteristic five turnovers in the game’s first 10 minutes. The Wildcats are 14th in Division 1 with only 9.1 per game. In the final 30 minutes? Villanova only committed four more. OSU was only 6-for-11 from the line.

8. One of the reasons Ohio State stayed in the game in the first half is that the Buckeyes hit two of the luckiest 3’s you’ll ever see. Five minutes in, Villanova had a strong defensive possession and with the shot clock about to hit zero, Meechie Johnson, who had hit only 32 3’s in two college seasons found himself with the ball 30 feet from the basket on the edge of the center-court logo. He heaved up a prayer that hit nothing but net. And 20 seconds before halftime, Lidell took a wild straight-on desperation 3 that smashed off the backboard and into the basket.

9. As talented as Liddell and Branham are, it’s going to be nearly impossible to beat Villanova with two players. Liddell had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks, and Branham added 23 points on 10-for-19 from the field and four assists. But nobody else scored more than six points for Ohio State. Conversely, Villanova had four players in double figures with Gillespie (20), Samuels (17), Dixon (13) and Caleb Daniels (11) and Justin Moore added eight. Not surprisingly with a few days off in a close game in the Tournament, Wright barely used his bench. Six guys - Dixon, Samuels, Moore, Gillespie, Daniels and Brandon Slater – played all but eight of Villanova’s minutes.

10. Villanova returns to action Thursday against 11th-seeded Michigan in the South Regional semifinal at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Wolverines, 20-14, advanced by upsetting No. 6 seed Colorado State by 12 and No. 3 seed Tennessee by eight in Indianapolis. Villanova is 2-0 all-time vs. Michigan in the NCAA Tournament, winning by four in Dayton in 1985 and by 17 in San Antonio in the national final in 2018. The Wildcats won the national title both years.