Villanova vs Marquette prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 2

Villanova vs Marquette How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 2

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Villanova (16-5), Marquette (15-7)

Villanova vs Marquette Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

Stop the three, stop Marquette.

It’s not that the Golden Eagles can’t find other ways to score inside and on the move, but they’re all about hitting the outside shot going 9-0 when they make 38% or more of their threes – including nailing 45% in the 57-54 win over Villanova a few weeks ago.

That was an aberration.

Villanova is normally great at stopping the three – only six teams have been able to hit 38% or more. The Wildcats are 14-1 against teams that don’t get to 38%, and on the other side, they’re a whole lot better at making the three than they were in the first meeting.

Why Marquette Will Win

Speaking of threes, you have to be able to hit them to keep up with Villanova.

Yeah, the Wildcats are usually outstanding at stopping the three, but you have to take them to make them, and Marquette will take them.

It’ll be a volume thing. The Golden Eagles jacked up 29 tries in the first meeting and hit a season-high 13. That’s sort of the deal with them here. They don’t get offensive rebounds, but if they can get to double-digit threes, they’re right there.

Marquette is 9-0 when hitting ten ore more from three, and 6-7 when it doesn’t. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova is 2-4 when allowing teams to hit nine or more from the outside. The Wildcats have been great in the three games since the loss to Marquette, but they also went against teams that weren’t able to connect from the outside well enough.

It’ll be another close, tough fight, but at home, Marquette will bust past the loss to Providence with a good enough shooting night to survive.

Villanova vs Marquette Prediction, Lines

Marquette 71, Villanova 67

Line: Villanova -4, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

