Villanova vs Delaware Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Villanova vs Delaware Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 18

Game Time: 2:45 pm

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Records: Villanova (2 seed, 26-7)

Delaware (15 seed, 22-12)

Region: South

Why Delaware Will Win

The Fighting’ Blue Hens overcame a rocky month with three straight wins to pull off the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title.

They’re not going crank up the points, but they make what they take hitting 47% from the field and they’re solid from the outside.

And even when they’re not – they couldn’t hit a thing in the CAA Tournament Championship against UNC Wilmington – they got the job done by cranking up the D from three.

There’s no hope against Villanova if you can’t slow down the outside shot, and Delaware allowed just 14-of-76 from three over the last four games.

However …

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova is a whole other animal offensively than anything Delaware has seen.

The Wildcats hit eight or more threes in each of the last nine games and in 13 of the last 15. They get open against defenses designed solely to keep them from getting open.

They haven’t been great lately – at least for them – overall from the floor, but they don’t compound the issues with turnovers. It’s a tight team that isn’t going to give Delaware any easy points in any way …

Villanova led the Big East in scoring defense, too.

Villanova vs Delaware: What’s Going To Happen

As is this isn’t a high-powered Delaware team, and now it has to deal with the Villanova defense that should be able to lock down and prevent anything happening from the outside.

Yeah, Delaware is good at slowing down the three, but it only hit 11 in the three games of the CAA Tournament. The Wildcats might have 11 threes in this.

Don’t expect an explosion, but Villanova will go on a run of three straight threes that Delaware won’t recover from.

Villanova vs Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Villanova 75, Delaware 57

Line: Villanova -15.5, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Villanova vs Delaware Must See Rating: 2

