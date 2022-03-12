Villanova vs Creighton Prediction, Game Preview: Big East Championship

Villanova vs Creighton prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

Villanova vs Creighton Game Preview, Big East Championship How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Villanova (25-7), Creighton (22-10)

Why Creighton Will Win

What was that?!

Creighton was great for a six-game winning streak in February before losing two of its last three regular season games, including a 72-51 whacking from Providence, and then …

85-58 Bluejays.

They went crazy defensively – the Friars hit just 3-of-24 from three – and went on a big first half run with everything going right to pull this off.

This is a good team at defending the three, but it’s not a killer. The team that showed up on Friday night, though, has to reappear on Saturday against the Villanova three point shooters because …

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova 75-41. That’s what the Wildcats did to Creighton in the meeting in early January.

They didn’t do a whole lot from three, but they were great on the free throw line – they lead the nation in free throw percentage – and the defense stepped up in the intensity in a big, big way.

Creighton isn’t a big shooting team from three, and Villanova is far more explosive than Providence is. The Wildcats weren’t on from three against UConn in the semifinal, but they still made ten threes and won with a great day from the D.

But …

Villanova vs Creighton: What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Villanova beat Creighton in a blowout, but that’s after losing by 20 a few weeks before that.

The Bluejays turn it over way too often and they’re not great on the free throw line. Villanova is one of the best teams in the nation at not turning the ball over and, again, it’s No. 1 on the free throw line.

Villanova vs Creighton: Prediction, Lines

Villanova 68, Creighton 62

Line: Villanova -7, o/u: 129.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Villanova vs Creighton Must See Rating: 4

