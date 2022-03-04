Villanova vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs Butler prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

Villanova vs Butler How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Villanova (22-7), Butler (13-17)

Why Villanova Will Win

There weren’t any problems in the first meeting.

It was all the way back in mid-January, but Butler couldn’t do a thing and Villanova couldn’t be stopped in the 82-42 win.

It starts with the rebounding ability of Butler – it doesn’t have much. It’s not great on the defensive boards and it doesn’t force mistakes. Now it’s going against a team that doesn’t turn the ball over and doesn’t miss enough to give teams a whole lot of opportunities.

As long as Villanova is just average – at least for its offense – from three and can make this about shooting better inside, out, and on the line, it’ll be a breeze.

Why Butler Will Win

The Butler defense is far stronger than it showed in the first meeting, and it’s far, far better than it played against the three.

This is a good attacking defense that keeps teams at around 31% from the outside. Villanova was unconscious in the win hitting 12-of-19, but that was an aberration against this D.

The Bulldogs can’t keep up offensively, but they have to get on the move, take advantage of every opportunity, and keep this from getting down to free throws because …

Villanova vs Butler: What’s Going To Happen

Villanova is too good on the free throw line.

The Wildcats lead the nation in free throw shooting – averaging 83% from the line – and Butler averages 69%. It shouldn’t come down to that, though.

Butler won’t shoot well enough of show off the firepower to keep up, and the free throw disparity won’t help.

Villanova vs Butler Prediction, Lines

Villanova 74, Butler 65

Must See Rating: 2.5

