Villanova Upsets BYU late in first round

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: Write up another big win for the Big East. Number 11 Villanova upset number six BYU 61 to 57 in the Wichita region on Saturday. They are the second double-digit Big East team to advance out of that first round. They join number 10 seed Creighton into the second round.

Of course, UConn has a number two seed in the tournament. They defeated Mercer around the same time as Villanova. And DePaul was that fourth Big East team in the tournament. They were in the first four, but lost to Dayton.

Maddy Siegrist led Villanova once again. She averages 25.9 points per game. That's second in the nation behind Caitlin Clark. She hit 25 against BYU once again to lead them. She added seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks, including a key one in the last minute that kept BYU from coming in close and maybe putting that game into overtime.

For BYU, it was Paisley Harding. She had 21 points, along with four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. She was only 6 of 17 from the field and hit only one of her five 3-point attempts.

It was a close game for Villanova and BYU throughout. Villanova did take a bigger lead about halfway through the fourth quarter. BYU came back to come within 1 with two minutes left and that set up those final plays by Maddy Siegrist late in the game.