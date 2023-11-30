Villanova University renames street to honor Jay Wright
Wright, the former men's basketball coach at Villanova, led the Wildcats to four Final Fours and two NCAA National Championships.
Wright, the former men's basketball coach at Villanova, led the Wildcats to four Final Fours and two NCAA National Championships.
Marquette, UConn and Creighton are all starting the season as top-10 teams in the country this fall.
With chances for better pay, greater stability and increasing investment, college baseball might offer an appealing alternative for MLB coaches.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
The Magic really did that.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
Joe Flacco may actually start for the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Will Zalatoris withdrew from the Masters in April just 30 minutes before his tee time, and had to undergo back surgery two days later.
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
The wideout opted not to participate in a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
San Francisco has to win Sunday, then still needs some help. Here's how we project the NFL playoff field to shake out entering Week 13.