Villanova transfer guard Lucy Olsen visiting Iowa women’s basketball on Tuesday

Iowa is taking a further step towards landing one of the top stars in the transfer portal. After reports last week that the Hawkeyes had interest in Villanova point guard Lucy Olsen, Edwin Arocho of Prep Girls Hoops reports that Iowa has an official visit scheduled with Olsen for Tuesday.

Olsen, a 5-foot-9 guard from Collegeville, Pa., entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Hawkeye Insider’s Sean Bock reported Iowa’s interest in Olsen on Wednesday. This latest news supports Arocho’s prior report that Iowa was among the list of schools that have made the hardest push for Olsen out of the transfer portal.

According to Arocho, Iowa is joined by LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee, and West Virginia as programs that have recruited Olsen the hardest out of the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Sources tell me Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen will be taking visits to Maryland on Monday and Iowa on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/T3InaqK0A8 — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) April 13, 2024

Olsen was the No. 3 scorer in women’s college basketball last season, averaging 23.3 points per game. The junior shot 43.8% from the field, 29.4% from 3-point range and 80.7% from the line. Olsen also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

For the Hawkeyes, Olsen is the exact type of player who can help them compete next season. Nobody should be expected to step in and just be Caitlin Clark, but Lucy Olsen is a fantastic player who can help lead the next generation of Hawkeyes.

While Iowa loses some pretty impactful players outside of Clark, there are some exciting prospects within the program. Olsen would be the best reliable star for Iowa to count on while some of their younger players continue to progress.

