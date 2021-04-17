Villanova 'throws' one of the most unlikely touchdowns you'll ever see

AccuWeather

This infrared satellite loop shows Super Typhoon Surigae churning over the Philippine Sea on April 17, 2021. (CIRA/RAAMB) Surigae became the first typhoon of 2021 in the West Pacific Basin during the middle of last week, then set another first after rapidly strengthening into a super typhoon to start the weekend. Now AccuWeather meteorologists warn that this powerful storm can bring dangerous impacts to the eastern Philippines. As of Saturday night, local time, Surigae was packing 10-minute average sustained winds of 127 mph (204 km/h) with wind gusts as high as 178 mph (286 km/h). Surigae became the first tropical system of the year to reach super typhoon status, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC). For comparison, a Category 4 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Eastern Pacific has maximum 10-minute average sustained winds of at least 114 mph (183 km/h). The storm was given the name Bising in the Philippines once it entered the area monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Once a tropical storm or typhoon enters this area, it is given a name by PAGASA separate from the international name that it may have already been designated. Light-to-moderate wind shear and warm water in the southern Philippine Sea will allow Surigae to maintain about the same intensity over the next couple of days as it tracks toward the Philippines. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "Surigae could at least threaten or brush the eastern Philippines later this weekend or early next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman. The levels of impacts Surigae can unleash on the eastern Philippines will depend on when the storm gets pulled north by a nontropical storm system tracking over eastern China and Japan this weekend. The super typhoon is expected to remain on a westerly track just long enough for the heaviest rain and strong winds to reach the islands of Samar, Catanduanes and far southeastern Luzon in the eastern Philippines. This satellite loop shows Typhoon Surigae gaining strength across the Philippine Sea early Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021. Surigae had developed an "eye" which often indicates a strong tropical system. (CIRA/RAMMB) Rain amounts are forecast to reach as high as 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) in the eastern Visayas and southeast Luzon through Wednesday with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 16 inches (400 mm). This can lead to flash flooding and the threat for mudslides across the region. Across the rest of the eastern Philippines, 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) of rain is expected. Winds from the storm will be highly dependent on how close the typhoon tracks to the coast, though Zartman anticipates the possibility for wind gusts to near 160 km/h (100 mph), which can lead to power outages and some structural damage. However, if the super typhoon is pulled north sooner, the heaviest rain and strongest winds can remain just offshore of the eastern Philippines. Regardless of the exact track, the strong winds from the storm are likely to produce dangerous seas across the eastern Philippines beginning late this week and continuing into early next week. Boaters should use caution if venturing into offshore waters. After turning to the north, Surigae may lose some forward momentum during the second half of next week. By the end of the week, another nontropical storm is forecast to track from China to Japan. This storm may to pick up Surigae and turn the typhoon to the east before it gets absorbed by the system. After turning to the north of the Philippines, Surigae is likely to run into less favorable conditions for tropical cyclones, said Zartman, adding that this could cause the storm to lose wind intensity later next week. Surigae will still have to be watched closely as impacts to Iwo To and the Volcano Islands to the south of mainland Japan cannot yet be ruled out. As the storm was strengthening late last week it brought 9.09 inches (231 mm) of rainfall to Koror, the largest city in Palau, in just 24 hours. While there is no official start or end date to the tropical season in the West Pacific, most tropical systems develop between May and October. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.