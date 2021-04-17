Villanova 'throws' one of the most unlikely touchdowns you'll ever see

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
Villanova logo.
Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith pulled off an impressive touchdown pass Saturday. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Watch enough football and you'll see some improbable touchdown passes. There's Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII, Joe Montana to Dwight Clark in the NFC Championship and Steve Young to Terrell Owens in the NFC wild-card game. 

While all of those plays were impressive, they couldn't prepare you for what Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith pulled off against Delaware on Saturday.

Take a guess at what you think will happen, then watch the video and prepare to be amazed.

Didn't see that coming, did you?

After the ball is snapped, Smith starts to roll out to his right. He's being pursued by a Delaware defender, however, and it looks like he's about to get taken down. At this point, you assume Smith is going to make some impressive, hard throw right before he goes to the ground. 

That's not what happens. As Smith is getting tackled, he either flicks the ball toward the end zone or losses control of the ball. It flies toward the end zone and is caught for a touchdown. Smith released the ball with one hand and one foot on the ground, and his entire body turned away from the goal line. 

The pass had no business being completed, but it was. Villanova lost Saturday's contest 27-20, but Smith's touchdown pass will be the thing everyone remembers.

