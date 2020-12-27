Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright tests positive for COVID-19

Villanova's Jay Wright tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Villanova men's basketball head coach Jay Wright announced Sunday afternoon he's tested positive for COVID-19, and is in isolation per CDC guidelines.

Wright, who turned 59 on Thursday, said in a release that he's experiencing "mild" symptoms. He also said a second staff member tested positive.

"Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols," Wright said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them. My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom. I am grateful to our Team Physician, Dr. Mike Duncan, who has worked tirelessly to help guide us safely through this."

The school's men's basketball program is pausing all team activities for the time being, which means postponing their upcoming Jan. 2 matchup with Xavier. The program has yet to make a decision on how further games will be impacted.

The team is off to an 8-1 start this year and is ranked fifth in the nation by the Associated Press.

Wright is in his 20th year as Villanova's head coach.

Earlier this week, the Duke women's basketball program cancelled the remainder of its season due to concerns over safety.