What will Villanova look like under new coach Kyle Neptune? 'Smart, disciplined, unselfish'

As Villanova was making its way through the grind of the Big East conference schedule in mid-February, head coach Jay Wright was starting to feel it was time to make good on promises he had been sharing with his coaching staff and close confidants over the years.

He was going to call it quits as the men’s basketball coach at Villanova, where he enjoyed unprecedented success, winning eight Big East regular season titles, two national championships and induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

At the time, only four people knew of his plans to step down: Wright, athletic director Mark Jackson and their wives. Nearly three weeks after Wildcats were eliminated in the national semifinals by eventual champion Kansas, Wright announced his retirement at age 60, stunning the college basketball world. While Wright is enjoying the fruits of retirement, including being home for Sunday dinners, expect him to be a presence on campus but not necessarily at basketball games this season.

Even though those same people in his circle rarely believed Wright when he mentioned his post-coaching plans, Jackson knew something was imminent because of the tone in his coach’s voice when the subject was broached.

For now, Wright’s coaching future is non-existent, even though his name is expected to be brought up whenever the unpredictable carousel, whether in college or professional basketball, heats up.

“Retirement for me means just retiring from being the head basketball coach at Villanova. That’s all. I am doing some other things,” Wright told USA TODAY Sports. “I am working with our president at the university level as his assistant. I’m enjoying that. Just being able to enjoy other aspects of the university: academic, social. Things I really didn’t get do as much. I will probably do some other things this year that I am looking into, but just not have that full-time responsibility of overseeing the basketball program.”

Jackson knew he had to move quick on securing his next head coach and it became obvious who the next person was to lead the program in the future.

Kyle Neptune, 37, was settling into to his first offseason with Fordham, when he got a call from Jackson letting him know that the rumors were true surrounding Wright and wanting to know his interest in coming back to Villanova.

It was a short conversation, with a quick yes from Neptune, but the timing of any revelation on Neptune being named the new coach was accelerated as the media got hold of Villanova’s plans even though the administration wanted more time to make a formal announcement.

Villanova men's basketball coach Kyle Neptune speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Villanova, Pa., Friday, April 22, 2022.

“When we had conversations about a succession plan and what we were going to about the future, it just kept pointing back to Kyle,” Jackson said. “Kyle had deep roots with our current roster, with our academic community. If you want stability and you want someone that understands the culture, the foundation and the principles of Villanova, nobody knew that better than Kyle.”

Fortunately for Neptune, the learning curve is not steep. He is accustomed with the program having spent eight seasons as assistant with the Wildcats before becoming Fordham’s head coach for a season and also recruiting many of the players on the Villanova roster.

Wright doesn’t think Neptune will have an issue but admits it’s unique in spending one year at a job before moving on to the next.

“He is a really smart guy basketball wise and in terms of his emotional IQ, he’s smart. I like the way he has handled everything in his career,” Wright said. “And this is his next challenge and I expect him to handle this extremely well also. It’s always difficult when you take over any job. The good thing is he is in a unique situation in that he’s taking over a new team following a year where he took over a new team.”

Neptune, on the other hand, believes it is business as usual because of the culture and the knowledge of how Villanova basketball operates. Even though he spent only 13 months at Fordham, there was drastic improvement in the Rams. Fordham won two games in the pandemic shortened 2020-21 season before winning 16 games and improving its offensive by 15 points per game.

Still, the intrigue of coming back to the Philadelphia area was too good to pass up.

“The advantage of coming back here is that we knew all the people, we kept our entire staff and for the most part it was pretty familiar surroundings for me,” Neptune said.

When it comes to the mentor-mentee relationship, both Neptune and Wright say they are cognizant of respecting boundaries.

“We have a really good relationship. Both of us are trying to do the best job we can with this transition. We are doing it together,” Wright said. “I’m letting him know I am there anytime he needs me, but I don’t want him to feel like I’m there too much and he’s doing a good job of communicating with me if he has questions about something and rarely is it basketball.

“Obviously, he has been a mentor to me during my career and he continues to do that. He comes to practice a good amount and if he sees something he points it out to us,” Neptune said. “If I have an issue or something I need to run by him, I will reach out.

Neptune knows his role is much more than a coach. As Jackson points out, the job is likened to a CEO. There is a changing climate surrounding name, image and likeness (NIL) and over a thousand players entering the transfer portal each season.

He cites how teams can now turn over their rosters on a yearly basis.

“I love where the game is. Student-athletes have the opportunity to define their own destiny,” Neptune said. “I think it’s good they get to make some money and they don’t have to turn pro and it helps the game in that regard. I think it’s good for the players to have the autonomy to leave if they don’t like what’s going on.”

The Wildcats begin the 2022-23 season in a familiar spot, expected to be ranked in the top 20 based on the roster and experience. But during Wright’s 21 seasons at Villanova, just being ranked is not the standard; winning championships is.

Neptune’s first season has already had its share of adversity as the team navigates injuries to several players expected to be key contributors.

Highly touted freshman and potential NBA lottery pick Cam Whitmore, a 6-7 forward from Odenton, Maryland, will miss time with a thumb surgery and is expected to be re-evaluated in November. Two other projected starters will also miss action.

Senior forward Justin Moore (14.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg) is nursing an Achilles injury and senior guard Caleb Daniels (10.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg) is on the sidelines with a broken nose, along with forward Trey Patterson, who is out with a sports hernia.

“You got to play the hand that you are dealt. We have other guys that are available, and I am counting on those guys to step up,” Neptune said. “We have brought all these guys here for a reason and they have a great opportunity and we truly look at it like we have confidence in their ability.”

Neptune’s new-look team will be put the test early as the Wildcats face veteran teams such as Michigan State, Iowa State and Oklahoma in its non-conference schedule before starting the Big East slate on Dec. 21 against St. John’s.

“We have always been a team that plays extremely hard, but we are still finding our way. I do think we are going to try to get up and down a little bit more this year,” Neptune said. “I think we have the personnel for it. I also think we have the type of guys that will perform well.”

Even with the program’s championship pedigree and being recent gold standard of success in the conference (Villanova has won nearly 81 percent of its games in the past 10 seasons), college basketball dictates that some favorites will have disappointing seasons and a surprise team will make noise come March.

“We are not going out there to guarantee that we are going to win the Big East championship or the Final Four. That’s not the way we approach it,” Jackson said. “The expectations are high and heavy and Kyle has the presence to handle those. Now are we going to win at the rate we were winning, That remains to be seen, I hope so.”

When Neptune was asked what the team will look like this season and what fans could expect, he paused for a few seconds to contemplate. And then gave an answer straight out of the Jay Wright handbook.

“Smart, disciplined, unselfish. That’s Villanova basketball,” he said.

