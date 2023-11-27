Villanova jumps, Providence holds steady in latest Big East basketball rankings

We’ve encountered a bit of a conundrum at the top this week.

Marquette is the reigning Big East regular season and tournament champion and has held the No. 1 spot in these rankings through the first couple of editions. Connecticut is the defending national champion and the only unbeaten team remaining in the conference through the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Golden Eagles suffered a lone loss on a neutral floor to Purdue — the Boilermakers were almost certain to be atop the AP Poll during its traditional Monday release. The door only opened for them because Marquette knocked off Kansas to reach the final of a loaded Maui Invitational field.

The Huskies are dominating the opposition, but has it been as tough? Indiana and Texas are a pair of nice wins on a pseudo home court at Madison Square Garden. Blowing out Manhattan was expected — great to dismiss the Jaspers with some panache but that ultimately should not move the needle all that much.

This debate ultimately will be settled through time. We need to wait all the way until Feb. 17 for the two teams to meet on the floor, with Connecticut hosting the Golden Eagles in Storrs.

That’s enough for now. Hope everyone had a nice holiday with family, great food and some sporting entertainment. On to the latest batch of rankings:

1. Marquette (5-1)

Last week, 1: Beat Kansas, lost to Purdue.

This week: Southern, at Wisconsin

What to know: Sorry, but this isn’t going to be a space where we penalize teams for beating No. 1 and losing to the future No. 1. The Golden Eagles were impressive against the Jayhawks and gave the Boilermakers everything they could handle in the Maui Invitational final. That’s an ideal test of mettle ahead of a rivalry visit to the Badgers next weekend.

2. Connecticut (6-0)

Last week, 2: Beat Manhattan.

This week: At Kansas

What to know: The Huskies enjoyed a breather after their Empire Classic title, rolling past Manhattan. Only New Hampshire stood in their way of setting a new nonconference record for consecutive victories by double digits. Tristen Newton starred against the Jaspers — 15 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists — and will need to be just as good for a Big East-Big 12 Battle showdown at the Jayhawks.

The Villanova Wildcats celebrate after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Imperial Arena in Bahamas on Friday.

Last week, 5: Beat Texas Tech, North Carolina, Memphis.

This week: Saint Joseph’s

What to know: The Wildcats answered more than a few questions by storming to a tournament title at the Battle 4 Atlantis. They buried a stunning Big 5 loss to Penn by sandwiching blowouts of the Red Raiders and Tigers around an overtime thriller against the Tar Heels. Eric Dixon went for 34 points and 10 rebounds against North Carolina, a superb effort against a fellow quality big man in Armando Bacot.

4. Providence (5-1)

Last week, 4: Beat Lehigh.

This week: Wagner, Rhode Island

What to know: Josh Oduro and Bryce Hopkins controlled the paint while outclassing the Mountain Hawks. Oduro piled up a season-high 29 points while Hopkins extended his breakout to a second game — 25 points, 14 rebounds after a strong Baha Mar effort against Georgia. It was a welcome sight after a slow start from the field.

5. Creighton (5-1)

Last week, 3: Beat Loyola Chicago, lost to Colorado State.

This week: At Oklahoma State, at Nebraska

What to know: The Bluejays were smashed by the Rams in the finale of the Hall of Fame Classic, scuttling what seemed like a certain stroll to a tournament crown in Kansas City. Trey Alexander finished just 1-for-16 from the field and Creighton shot a dismal 27.9% overall while being dumped by 21 points. Two upcoming road tests in the Big East-Big 12 Battle and Gavitt Games aren’t the ideal platform to get well.

6. Xavier (4-2)

Last week, 8: Beat Bryant.

This week: Oakland, Houston

What to know: The Musketeers have a whale of a challenge on tap for later in the week. Their home meeting with the Cougars will be a prime opportunity to find out what sort of ceiling Sean Miller’s group might possess. They followed up an impressive win over Saint Mary’s with a home cruise past Bryant — Quincy Olivari led five in double figures.

Xavier guard Quincy Olivari dunks in the second half against the Bryant Bulldogs at Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday.

7. St. John’s (4-2)

Last week, 7: Beat Holy Cross.

This week: At West Virginia

What to know: Kevin Durant seemed sufficiently entertained courtside at Carnesecca Arena while the Red Storm annihilated the Crusaders. Four different players hit double figures and Joel Soriano was a perfect 8-for-8 from 2-point range. Expect a considerably more difficult challenge on a trip to Morgantown, as the Mountaineers await in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Last week, 6: Lost to USC, Iowa.

This week: Northeastern

What to know: The Pirates stepped up in class at the Rady Children’s Invitational and were brought quickly back to reality. They trailed by 20 points in the second half before bowing to the Trojans and fell in an early hole while succumbing to the Hawkeyes. Seton Hall should handle Northeastern this week before a looming trip to Baylor.

9. Butler (5-2)

Last week, 9: Lost to Florida Atlantic, beat Penn State, Boise State

This week: Texas Tech

What to know: This is quite a run of games for Thad Matta’s crew. The Bulldogs split their first two at the ESPN Events Invitational, battling the Owls to the end and handling the Nittany Lions behind 26 points from Michigan State transfer Pierre Brooks. Their finale in Orlando with the Broncos — a 70-56 win — will be followed by a home meeting against the Red Raiders.

10. Georgetown (4-2)

Last week, 10: Beat Jackson State.

This week: Merrimack, TCU

What to know: Jayden Epps continues to impress and the Hoyas need every bit of production he can offer. They won a third straight — against lesser competition, granted — by holding off the Tigers at home. Epps piled up a game-high 34 points and was a sizzling 7-for-9 from 3-point range. Georgetown hosts what should be another breather against the Warriors before welcoming the Horned Frogs.

11. DePaul (1-5)

Last week, 11: Lost to Northern Illinois.

This week: Iowa State

What to know: Go ahead and fire Tony Stubblefield. What will that realistically change for the Blue Demons? This program is broken and would be out of its depth in the American or Missouri Valley, let alone in the Big East. The latest setback came against the Huskies, and Rashon Burno — a DePaul alum with experience on staffs at Florida and Arizona State — could emerge as a March target with a big season.

