Villanova hires Jamie Young as assistant coach

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova announced the hiring of Jamie Young as an assistant coach on its men’s basketball staff on Thursday. The Logansport native brings 24 years of coaching experience to the Wildcats, including stints with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers and most recently as an assistant coach at Le Moyne College.

“Jamie is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff,” said Villanova coach Kyle Neptune, who enters his third season as the William B. Finneran Endowed Head Coach in 2024-25. “He spent more than two decades with elite organizations teaching and helping to develop some of the best players in the world. His knowledge and gift for communicating will only enhance our staff’s ability to help our guys become the best players and men they can be.”

From 2021-23, Young served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. He collaborated as part of Doc Rivers’ staff to develop game plans, and design drills for practices and pre-game walkthroughs for Sixer teams that advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals in both of his seasons with the franchise.

“Jamie’s knowledge is immense, but what makes him special is his ability to communicate that knowledge to the players,” stated Rivers, now the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. “He’s a high character, hard worker, who will make an impact. Villanova got a good one.”

Prior to his stint in the Delaware Valley, Young spent two decades with the Boston Celtics. From 2001-07 he served as video coordinator before moving on to become an advance scout from 2007-11. In 2011, he was elevated to an assistant coach.

“Jamie is a great coach and person,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. “Everyone that has worked with him will rave about Jamie as a teammate. Nobody cares more about the group. In addition, his vast experience as an NBA assistant, coupled with his year at Le Moyne, will allow him to be a great asset to the Villanova staff.”

Added Danny Ainge, former Celtics executive and current CEO of the Utah Jazz: “Jamie Young is an exceptional basketball coach and an equally outstanding individual. In the 20 years I spent with him in Boston, I got to know his character and saw what an incredible mentor he was to his players. His work ethic, dedication, and passion for the game is great.”

During his 20 years in Boston, the Celtics qualified for the playoffs 17 times, advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on six occasions and appeared in the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010. The Celtics claimed the franchise’s 17th NBA Championship in 2008. In his various roles, he collaborated with other coaches to game plan for opponents, planned and designed drills for practices and pre-game walkthroughs, assisted with player development and worked out assigned players, traveled nationally to games scouting upcoming opponents and analyzed game film and worked closely with coaches to prepare game edits for film sessions.

Current New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau worked alongside Young in Boston: “Jamie Young is a terrific coach who has a great deal of experience from college to the NBA. His preparation and attention to detail are a tremendous asset for any staff. His knowledge and relentless drive to win make him an elite coach for any program.”

Young transitioned back to college coaching in 2023-24, serving as an assistant coach at Le Moyne University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education, in 1998 from Blackburn College, where he was a member of the football and men’s basketball teams. He started his NBA career in 2001 as an assistant video coordinator with the Brooklyn Nets.

Villanova had an opening on its staff following the departure of former Director of Operations Joey Flannery in May. Flannery returned to his native Massachusetts after five years on the Wildcats’ staff.

