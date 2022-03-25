Villanova handles Michigan, headed to another Elite 8

TheWolverine.com

Things appear to be trending in the right direction when it comes to the availability of Michigan point guard DeVante' Jones as the Wolverines prepare to face Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday. Jones, who missed the first game of the tournament due to being in concussion protocol as well as the second half against Tennessee, was practicing with the program in San Antonio on Wednesday. According to U-M head coach Juwan Howard, there appears to be some cautious optimism that Jones will be able to play.