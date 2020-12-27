Villanova halts basketball season after head coach Jay Wright tests positive for COVID-19

Jay Wright and another Villanova staffer have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Villanova is hitting pause on its basketball season after head coach Jay Wright and another member of the team staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright announced the news in a statement from Villanova on Sunday.

“Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols,” Wright said, per Villanova. “Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them.

“My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom.”

Xavier game postponed

The shutdown means that Villanova’s game against No. 22 Xavier scheduled for Jan. 2 will be postponed. According to the school, decisions beyond that game have yet to be made. The Wildcats are scheduled to face DePaul, Marquette and UConn in Big East games starting on Jan. 5.

The No. 5 Wildcats are 8-1 and in first place in the Big East.

