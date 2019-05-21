Villanova grabs Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels

Scott Phillips
NBC Sports

Villanova dipped into the transfer market once again and landed a productive player in Tulane guard Caleb Daniels on Tuesday night. Daniels announced his commitment on Twitter.

A 6-foot-4 guard who just finished a solid second season with the Green Wave, Daniels averaged 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range.

Although Daniels played for a lowly team in the American, those are still pretty impressive to put up in a multi-bid league, as Daniels should be positioned to potentially remain a double-figure scorer once he’s eligible to play for the Wildcats. Sitting out the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Daniels will have two years of eligibility remaining once he’s suited up at Villanova.

If Daniels can raise his three-point percentage back to around the 39 percent he shot as a freshman then the Wildcats should have yet another weapon at their disposal as they’ve done an effective job of corralling transfers and developing them in redshirt seasons.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next