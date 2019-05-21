Villanova grabs Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels

Villanova dipped into the transfer market once again and landed a productive player in Tulane guard Caleb Daniels on Tuesday night. Daniels announced his commitment on Twitter.

A 6-foot-4 guard who just finished a solid second season with the Green Wave, Daniels averaged 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range.

Although Daniels played for a lowly team in the American, those are still pretty impressive to put up in a multi-bid league, as Daniels should be positioned to potentially remain a double-figure scorer once he’s eligible to play for the Wildcats. Sitting out the 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Daniels will have two years of eligibility remaining once he’s suited up at Villanova.

If Daniels can raise his three-point percentage back to around the 39 percent he shot as a freshman then the Wildcats should have yet another weapon at their disposal as they’ve done an effective job of corralling transfers and developing them in redshirt seasons.