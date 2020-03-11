The Villanova men's basketball team has won the Big East conference tournament for the past three years. And according to oddsmakers, they will likely make it a four-peat.

BetRivers.com lists Jay Wright's squad as +300 (a $100 bet will win you $300) to win the tournament, shorter odds than the two other teams with which they shared the regular season conference title, Seton Hall (+320) and Creighton (+350). If you're interested in making a wager, be sure to shop around. For example, BetRivers.com offers a better payout on Villanova than, say, FanDuel (+280).

For those of you looking for value, Providence could be a sneaky-good play. The 4-seed in the tournament is listed at +600 by BetRivers.com to take home the hardware. They have beaten each of the top three seeds in the tournament in the regular season, and come in riding a six-game winning streak.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Full odds to win the 2020 Big East Tournament (BetRivers.com):

Villanova: +300

Seton Hall: +320

Creighton: +350

Butler: +500

Providence: +600

Marquette: +700

Xavier: +1800

Georgetown: +2500

St. John's: +4000

DePaul: +6000



















Villanova the favorite to win the Big East tournament again originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia