Villanova the favorite to win the Big East tournament again
The Villanova men's basketball team has won the Big East conference tournament for the past three years. And according to oddsmakers, they will likely make it a four-peat.
BetRivers.com lists Jay Wright's squad as +300 (a $100 bet will win you $300) to win the tournament, shorter odds than the two other teams with which they shared the regular season conference title, Seton Hall (+320) and Creighton (+350). If you're interested in making a wager, be sure to shop around. For example, BetRivers.com offers a better payout on Villanova than, say, FanDuel (+280).
For those of you looking for value, Providence could be a sneaky-good play. The 4-seed in the tournament is listed at +600 by BetRivers.com to take home the hardware. They have beaten each of the top three seeds in the tournament in the regular season, and come in riding a six-game winning streak.
Full odds to win the 2020 Big East Tournament (BetRivers.com):
Villanova: +300
Seton Hall: +320
Creighton: +350
Butler: +500
Providence: +600
Marquette: +700
Xavier: +1800
Georgetown: +2500
St. John's: +4000
DePaul: +6000
Villanova the favorite to win the Big East tournament again originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia