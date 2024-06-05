Village cricketer’s shock at bowling Kumar Sangakkara: It was surreal – he even came to the pub after

Kumar Sangakkara, back tow, third right, is playing for Shillingstone CC in the third division of the Dorset County League

A village cricketer has spoken of the “surreal shock” of dismissing the great Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara in Division Three of the Dorset County League last weekend.

Sangakkara has moved to Dorset because his children attend Bryanston School and turned out for Shillingstone CC on Saturday, because his long-time agent Charlie Austin plays for the club. They came up against Kingston Lacy at Pamphill Green in Wimborne Minster.

In a 76-run victory, Sangakkara, batting at No 5, made 68 from 50 balls (including a partnership of 63 with first-drop Austin) before being bowled by medium pacer John Burns, who could not quite believe what had happened.

“He made batting look so effortless and we were all awestruck watching him,” said Burns. “He had hit me for six a few overs before but he was coming down the wicket every few balls.

“I held back my length and he missed it and the ball hit the leg stump.

“I didn’t really celebrate because I couldn’t believe it – I was in shock.

“I expected the ball to sail back over my head and if he had connected I think they would still be looking for the ball today!

“The whole experience was surreal and it was a privilege to meet and play against him.

“I was starstruck afterwards but he was very nice taking photos and signing things afterwards.

“He even came to the local pub and bought us all a round of drinks.”

Sangakkara had promised Shillingstone that he would turn out for them this season, having taken part in a charity Q&A for them earlier this year.

“There was a massive buzz in the changing room, which is a mix of ages young and old, and everyone was excited to have him in there,” said Sangakkara’s new team-mate Nick Marshall.

“One of our players lent Kumar some whites to wear.

“We were all getting out cheaply and he came in and took his time not playing any risky shots, before starting to go a bit harder.

“He spoke to us about how to approach batting on different wickets.”

Sangakkara, 46, scored more than 28,000 runs for Sri Lanka across formats, including 12,400 in Test cricket at an extraordinary average of 57. That places him sixth on the all-time Test run-scoring list.

He retired professionally at the end of 2017 and now divides his time between media work, often with Sky, and as director of cricket for Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals.

Since moving to Dorset he has been helping to train the county’s over-50s and over-60s men’s sides.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.