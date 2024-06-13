Villa in talks over Coutinho future

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa are in talks with Philippe Coutinho's representatives to resolve the Brazilian's future.

The 32-year-old playmaker has returned to Villa Park after his loan spell at Qatari side Al-Duhail with the club now looking at the options, although no resolution has been found yet.

He still has two years left on the contract he signed in 2022, having initially joined on loan from Barcelona. However, he is unlikely to feature in boss Unai Emery's plans.

Coutinho's spell at Villa Park has been a disappointment. After his loan move was turned into a £17m transfer, he made just nine starts, seven in the Premier League.

His signing was initially seen as a coup for Villa, despite his poor form and a serious knee injury which blighted his time at Barcelona after a £142m move from Liverpool.

Former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard, then Villa boss, tempted Coutinho to Birmingham, but after scoring on his debut in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, the Brazil international never managed to recreate his form from his Anfield days.

He made just two starts - one coming in the FA Cup defeat by Stevenage in January 2023 - after Emery was appointed in October 2022 and was loaned to Al-Duhail last August.

Overall, he has scored six goals in 43 games for Villa.