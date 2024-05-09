'If Villa score early, all pressure on the home side'

[PA Media]

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin expects Aston Villa will go all out to turn their Europa Conference League semi-final tie around in Greece.

Olympiakos won last week's first leg 4-2 at Villa Park, meaning Unai Emery's team must score at least twice to stand any chance of progressing to their first European final for 42 years.

Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "They {Olympiakos] know they've got a two-goal lead from the away leg - you can only shoot yourselves in the foot. If Villa score an early goal, absolutely all of the pressure is on the home side.

"There's no suggestion they're going to hold off in any way or will be keeping some players back for the league. They're going for this hammer and tongs."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds