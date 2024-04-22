'Villa a perfect fit for Emery'

[BBC]

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Matt from Cornwall: With Aston Villa now having given themselves a good chance of finishing fourth, what do you think is the outlook for them for the future? What needs to happen for this success to be sustained over next season and seasons to come?

McNulty: The future is incredibly bright. Ambitious owners and an elite manager in Unai Emery, who - with his long-time ally Monchi - is building a very good side.

Of course, Emery’s outstanding work might attract admirers from elsewhere but he has had unfulfilling experiences at Paris St-Germain and Arsenal so why should he go?

Aston Villa appears to be the perfect fit for Emery and the work he does - which is good news for Aston Villa.

Follow more from Phil in our live text here