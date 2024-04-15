Villa 'looked classy' and 'broke' Arsenal

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says Aston Villa showed impressive game awareness and "broke" Arsenal in Sunday's win.

Unai Emery's side carved out a huge result in the context of the chase for the top four, in what some have dubbed a tactical masterclass from the former Arsenal boss.

"I was really impressed by Aston Villa," said Onuoha on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast.

"They played out from the back from the start of the game to the end and there were times when they were under significant pressure from Arsenal because of it. But they stuck with it and they broke them.

"They could see that Arsenal were tiring and they showed that game awareness."

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards added: "It was very clever attacking play and they looked really classy.

"We forget what a good season they have had and it was a great performance."

