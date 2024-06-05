Villa interested in Gallagher

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa have expressed an interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old will be subject to a summer of uncertainty as he enters the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge - with no progress made in renewing his deal.

Villa join Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham in showing interest, but Gallagher remains open to staying at his boyhood club, who he signed for aged just eight.

Both Chelsea and Villa must factor Premier League profit and sustainability rules into their summer activity.

The sale of academy stars helps free up ‘pure profit’ allowing clubs to spend more freely, with Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja among those who could be sold.

Chelsea have also previously expressed an interest in Villa striker Jhon Duran, 20, in January and continue to pursue further attacking signings.

They are also set to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, amid a reported medical at Cobham on Tuesday.