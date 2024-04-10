'Villa face a real sliding doors moment'

[Getty Images]

On his first day at Aston Villa, Unai Emery revealed a desire to end the club's trophy drought.

At Villa Park in November 2022 he announced his goal to lift major silverware for the first time since Brian Little's side won the 1996 League Cup.

Fast forward 16 months and he has guided his players to the brink of a return to the big time.

They are four games away from a European final as they prepare for Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg against Lille.

Villa are favourites for the title, ahead of Fiorentina and Fenerbahce, and face a real sliding doors momentum in Europe and the Premier League.

Dropping out of the top four for the first time in two months – after Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Brentford - could signal Villa are finally running out of steam in the race for fourth with Tottenham.

Yet, having been overhauled by Spurs in January and February, they recovered both times to return to the top four.

They have not finished higher than fifth since 1997 and, with Champions League football and a European trophy within reach, Villa have their best chance for decades to announce themselves as a serious contender again.