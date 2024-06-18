Villa extend Nobbs and Turner deals to 2025

Nobbs (left) signed for Aston Villa last year while Turner (right) joined in 2022 [Getty Images]

Aston Villa have exercised an option to extend Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Turner's contracts until June 2025.

Nobbs, 31, joined Villa from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal in January 2023 and has made 43 appearances and scored six goals.

The midfielder has earned 71 England caps since 2013 and was called up for the Lionesses' World Cup squad last year, although she did not feature during England's progress to the final.

Centre-back Turner, 32, has played for Villa 51 times since her arrival from Everton in the summer of 2022.