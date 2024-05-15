Villa captain Corsie signs contract extension

Rachel Corsie joined Aston Villa in 2022 from Kansas City Current [Getty Images]

Aston Villa captain Rachel Corsie has signed a contract extension with the Women's Super League club.

The Scotland international, 34, has extended her stay until June 2025.

Since arriving in 2022 from NWSL side Kansas City Current, Corsie has made 54 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Villa boss Carla Ward said: "Rachel is someone I’d previously worked with before her arrival at Aston Villa, and she has become a prominent figure within the playing squad ever since she joined us a couple of seasons ago.

"Her experience and leadership has played a hugely important part in our success in recent years and that will remain invaluable."