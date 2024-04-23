'Villa will work to get better and better'

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa will work to get "better and better" says Unai Emery after the Spaniard signed a contract extension to stay Villa Park until 2027.

Emery has led Villa to fourth place in the Premier League and to a Europa Conference League semi-final where they will face Olympiakos.

"We are enjoying our way together with Villa fans, the club owners, management and this great group of players that we are proud of," said Emery after signing his deal.

"Me and the football management… we share the vision of the owners. Nassef [Sawiris] and Wes [Edens] are very supportive and respectful, and we have a good environment and the right structure to develop this football club.

“We must maintain the hard-working spirit, clever decisions and coordination with the ownership that we have found during this time. We will work to get better and better. And we will demand from each other. Ambition already is, and must always be, the motto of this project.”

Chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are thrilled and are building a sporting operation around Unai to support him with a view of returning Aston Villa, a co-founder of the English Football League as we prepare to celebrate our 150th anniversary, to its historic levels of greatness.”