Villa announce USA pre-season tour

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa will be heading to the United States for a three-game tour across three cities in preparation for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

The pre-season trip will kick off in Ohio, as Unai Emery's side take on MLS champions Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday, 27 July.

The squad will then travel to New Jersey to face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, 31 July.

Villa will round off their Stateside tour in Chicago, with a match against Liga MX champions Club America at Windy City's Soldier Field on Saturday, 3 August.

On their return from America, Unai Emery's squad will wrap up their pre-season with a showpiece friendly against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Germany on Saturday, 10 August.

As usual, there is the annual pre-season opener at Walsall which this year will be on Wednesday, 17 July.

The club says on their website they also retain hope of confirming an "additional domestic fixture" for pre-season.