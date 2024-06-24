How Villa aim to stay ahead of the game with academy recruitment

Aston Villa are not a selling club but have aimed to protect their future by planning for it.

The club posted a £119m loss for the year ending 31 May 2023, but they feel their academy recruitment has put them ahead of the game when it comes to navigating profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Omari Kellyman's imminent £19m switch to Chelsea ticked too many boxes, especially financially, for a player Villa signed from Derby County for £600,000 two years ago.

The 18-year-old midfielder with only six senior appearances to his name has been seen as the next off the conveyor belt for the first team.

Villa were reluctant to sell but, while it was a separate deal to Ian Maatsen's expected £37.5m transfer from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea only wanted Kellyman.

It helps Villa with PSR.

The drive for signing young talent has come from the top, in owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris.

The inner-city academy, just 600 yards from Villa Park, was completed last year and is another signal of intent.

Ultimately, Villa feel they are plotting their way through PSR better than other Premier League clubs because of their successful academy system and recruitment.

Chelsea and Manchester City have, of course, been heavily active and successful in this area but a few - like Arsenal and Tottenham - have fallen behind.

Lamare Bogarde, who could leave this summer even if a potential move to Nottingham Forest is currently unlikely, and Ben Chrisene, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, were brought in from Feyenoord and Exeter City respectively four years ago.

While Bogarde is regarded as a talented player, he may struggle for first-team football given Villa's trajectory into the Champions League and he represents a sellable asset.

However, Poland Under-21 goalkeeper Oliwier Zych, signed from Zaglebie Lubin in 2020, is not one they are looking to cash in on.

He spent last season on loan at Puszcza Niepolomice, helping the newly promoted side finish 12th in the Polish top flight, and Villa have high hopes for the 19-year-old.

Last summer, the club earned about £55m from the sales of Jacob Ramsey, Finn Azaz, Cameron Archer and Carney Chukwuemeka, enabling them to sign Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres.

This year, the sales of Tim Iroegbunam to Everton for about £9m and Kellyman will help fund the signing of Maatsen.