Viktor Mikic has been offered by Rutgers basketball

Rutgers basketball offered Viktor Mikic this week. Mikic was a part of Serbia’s U17 national team and is one the nation’s top young players.

The Serbian center, who checks in at 6-foot-10 and once played for Partizan in his homeland, has an intriguing skillset. Recent offers include Bowling Green, Elon, Hawaii, Marist and Tennessee State in addition to the Rutgers offer this week.

He plays his high school basketball for Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tennessee). On the season, Mikic averaged 14.3 points per game along with 10.1 rebounds.

He led his team with 71 percent free throw shooting.

A class of 2024 recruit, he is very strong defensively, commanding the boards and an effective shot-blocker.

Offensively is where he creates mismatches, including with his vision and a good ability to pass the ball to open players on the perimeter.

Mikic has good footwork and agility, allowing him to run the open court fluidly. He is difficult to stop in the low post which combined with his ability to follow up shots, projects well at the Big Ten level.

His ability to run the open court as well as he does makes him a unique recruit.

I am thankful for receiving an offer from Rutgers #offered pic.twitter.com/ta3PTteVLL — Viktor Mikić (@MikicViktor) May 21, 2024

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is top-10 in the nation, headlined by five-star forward Ace Bailey and five-star guard Dylan Harper.

Harper was named the Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game last month.

In 2022 at the FIBA U17 World Cup, Mikic averaged 9.6 points while playing 13.5 minutes per game. He played in five games as Serbia finished fifth in the tournament.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire