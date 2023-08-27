Viktor Hovland wins 2023 Tour Championship to claim season-ending FedEx Cup

Viktor Hovland waves to the gallery after his putt on the first green during the final round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club.

Viktor Hovland shot a career-low round last week that has propelled him to new professional heights this week.

The 25-year-old Norwegian entered the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship with a six-shot advantage and cruised to a five-shot win over Xander Schauffele on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club to claim the tournament at 27 under as well as the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup. The win earns Hovland the top prize of $18 million from the lucrative $75 million season-ending event.

Hovland won last week’s 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields near Chicago as well as the Memorial Tournament earlier this year at Jack Niclaus’ Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. He now has six PGA Tour wins under his belt.

Schauffele continues his impressive streak of top-10 finishes at the Tour Championship with his seventh consecutive dating back to his win in 2017.

TITLE-WINNING GEAR: Viktor Hovland's winning golf equipment at the 2023 Tour Championship

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tour Championship 2023: Viktor Hovland wins FedEx Cup Playoffs