Viktor Hovland shoots Sunday 66 to steal win at Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas

A handful of the PGA Tour’s best put on an entertaining week of golf in the Bahamas.

After Collin Morikawa took a commanding five-shot lead after 54 holes of the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course, the two-time major champion was one of just four players over par on Sunday while the rest of the loaded field went low.

A fellow member of the PGA Tour’s 2015 rookie class, Viktor Hovland stole the show with a 6-under 66 on Sunday to win the Hero World Challenge at 18 under thanks to a pair of three-hole stretches on both his front and back nines. The 24-year-old Norwegian birdied Nos. 6-8 to make the turn at 3-under 33 on the day, then made consecutive eagles on Nos. 14 and 15, followed by a birdie on No. 16.

On a day where five players held a share of the lead, Scottie Scheffler finished solo-second at 17 under, followed by Sam Burns, Patrick Reed and Morikawa, who finished T-3 at 15 under.

Hovland has four professional wins, all outside of the United States. The former star at Oklahoma State previously won the 2020 Puerto Rico Open, as well as the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic and 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. He also won the 2021 BMW International Open in Germany.