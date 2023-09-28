‘Wrong day!’ Viktor Hovland lands hole-in-one at par-4 during Ryder Cup practice

Viktor Hovland landed an extraordinary hole-in-one on a par-4 on the final day of practice before the start of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.

The European star aced the par-4 5th, a 302-yard hole that involves taking on a small greenside pond to the left of the fairway.

Unfortunately for Hovland, the Norwegian was using his second ball after firing his first from the tee into the right rough.

Yet when he took aim with a three-wood and found the cup, he was immediately surrounded by cheering teammates when fans by the green roared in celebration.

"Wrong day" 😂



Viktor Hovland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AAW3hnOxtk — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 28, 2023

Hovland, the world No 4, is making his second Ryder Cup appearance this week after playing in all five sessions last time out in Whistling Straits.

The FedEx Cup champion is still looking for his first match win, however, after losing three and drawing two of his five ties.

Hovland said this week that he is a “more complete” player ahead of his second Ryder Cup appearance and has form on his side as Europe look to defeat the USA.

"To be part of the Ryder Cup was very special,” Hovland said. Obviously it was tough for me as a rookie playing away and not having very many European fans there.

“I would have liked to have done better and put some more points on the board, but this time around I feel like a way more complete player.

"We are playing at home and I think the home crowd advantage is going to be a lot different than it was at Whistling Straits.

"I think we are all pretty motivated to prove that what happened last time is not going to happen again."