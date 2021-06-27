Viktor Hovland holds off Martin Kaymer, makes European Tour history with 2021 BMW International Open win

Viktor Hovland continues to put Norway golf on the map.

The 23-year-old made history on Sunday as the first Norwegian player to win on the European Tour with his two-shot victory at the 2021 BMW International Open at 19 under. The Oklahoma State product held off two-time major champion Martin Kaymer to earn his first win on the European Tour in just his second start.

Hovland now has three wins since turning professional in 2019 after claiming the Puerto Rico Open and Mayakoba Golf Classic last year.

“I grew up watching mostly the European Tour,” Hovland said after his round. “There’s a lot of guys who played this week who I grew up watching. It’s cool to be a champion of this tour, in Germany, in a place that… it’s not in Norway, but it’s close and has some of the same feelings of being home. It’s a huge honor and finally Norway has a win on the European Tour.”

Hovland shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to fend off Kaymer, who fired a 8-under 64 to finish second at 17 under. Jorge Campillo finished third at 15 under, followed by Victor Dubuisson at 14 under and seven players T-5 at 13 under: Darren Fichardt, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Shaun Norris, Vincent Norrman, Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger.