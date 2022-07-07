Viktor Hovland's clubs, luggage were lost ahead of Scottish Open

Viktor Hovland’s travel nightmare came at perhaps the worst possible time.

Hovland arrived at The Renaissance Club this week for the Genesis Scottish Open. The 24-year-old’s clubs and luggage, however, did not.

Instead, Hovland’s bags were stuck in Frankfurt, Germany. And, as of Wednesday night, nothing had been delivered.

nothing as of 4 hours ago. https://t.co/92KMZPQX2k — TRACKING HOVLAND (@TrackingHovland) July 6, 2022

“I’ll cross my fingers,” he said, via Golf Digest .

Hovland is set to go off with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm at 8:05 a.m. local time on Thursday. While most golfers would simply be out of luck, PING is reportedly on site and working to secure a backup set for Hovland should his gear not make it in time.

Hovland has won three times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in November. He has seven top-25 finishes so far this season, though he hasn’t played since missing the cut at the U.S. Open last month. He has two DP World Tour wins, too, including at the Dubai Desert Classic in January, and is ranked No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Norwegian star has dealt with similar travel issues in the past. His clubs didn’t arrive until the day before the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii kicked off earlier this year.

Still, the situation is far from ideal. And the longer Hovland is without his clubs, the harder things may be for him in Scotland.