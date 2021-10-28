Vikings S Xavier Woods talks about the Cowboys: ‘I guess they didn’t want me back’

The Vikings have plenty of motivation for the Cowboys game in Week 8.

At 5-1, Dallas has the top-ranked offense in the NFL. Minnesota just got to .500 in Week 6. Now, the Vikings can notch their record to a winning one against a stellar team.

Minnesota S Xavier Woods has some individual motivation as well. Woods was with the Cowboys for every season of his NFL career before he signed with the Vikings last offseason. Asked about what the free agency situation was like with Dallas, Woods said this:

“I guess they didn’t want me back to be blatant.” In regards to whether that adds motivation or not, Woods said “most definitely.”

Woods will have to step up for the Vikings to have a chance against his former team on Sunday. Minnesota placed Patrick Peterson on IR.

That means the team will be without its top cornerback. The Vikings need the safeties over the top to minimize the inexperienced corners’ mistakes in Week 8. Woods could use a big day.

“A great feeling come Sunday night to play those guys,” Woods said.